An invitation to join us in building a Build a Fort For Freedom?

Due to draconian levels of censorship from the Australian Government, Café Locked Out, a

free speech platform, populated with several Australian Streamers, and known for recording

the questioning and troubled Australian voice, is calling for help from freedom lovers all

around the world to build an audience interactive website that can’t be censored; a Fort For

Freedom.

Currently we have just scored

A ten year fb ban

A lifetime youtube ban

A life time paypal ban

And you can’t use the words “cafe locked out” to set up any FB page. It’s like the Hitler

moustache; you can look at it, but you can grow one.

And our Kulture page has had its ip address blacklisted.

To spread the word of this, we are running a Freedom ain’t free- a- thon where we will

stream on X and Rumble (Only) for 24 hours.

Starting at 8.32pm Friday the 9th August until 8.32pm Saturday the 10 th August

The brainchild of Wayne Clarris, from the WTF show, the marathon will feature all the café

locked out team, plus well known and beloved Australian Freedom Lovers, Liberated Kulture

Artists, and a growing number of major international guests.

It’s going to be raw, wild, interactive, and fun. An international celebration of free Speech, as

we try to let the world see that many Australians still covet their freedom, but we need help

to protect our right to speak and be heard.

Michael Gray Griffith Café Locked Out.

a Fort For Freedom.

Stay tuned for more updates Guests Hoodie and John Larter, Ruckshan, Nick Patterson,

Pierre Kory, MD MP, Chris Shoemaker, MD, Liz Gunn, Dr Mollie James, (Honest/Ethical/Safe

Dr) David Cartland and more….. Starts 8:32pm Friday 9 th August - - Saturday 10 th August