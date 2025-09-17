Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

5

Friends, Shaun and Lucy from Warragul join MGG in the Cafe for a catch-up

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Sep 17, 2025
When we were last in Warragul, Victoria, we slept the night in a carpark and woke to see a lady taking pics of the bus - turns out she is a member of the local Stand in the Park and the convo we had with her lead to Michaell uncovering some incredible stories with the locals.


Friends, Shaun and Lucy join us this evening for a catch up chat - see their interviews from last time in the links below

Lucy - prepare to smile! The born morale officer!
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1AZsiRvM4H/

Shaun From MS Diagnosis to Enemy of the State
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1JFfvifDGy/

You will find Bee Free Blue Banded Bee merch and accessories here on our website, click shop and Blue Bees

https://cafelockedout.com/


Also there is access to Michaels brilliant writing on Substack, our weekly shows on the calendar, podcasts and so much more
We thank you, Soul Family, for supporting the work of Cafe Locked Out

Discussion about this video

