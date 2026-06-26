Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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From Multi-Millionaire CFO to voluntarily penniless and house sitting in QLD

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Jun 26, 2026

Michael Kwaaitaal is on an extraordinary journey. As the CFO of a successful IT company, he was used to flying around the world in first class. He had a wife, a family, and all the other trappings that so many crave.

Then he walked away from it all, because he found it empty.

Now he has explored using AI as a psychic reader and is working with other freedom and activist groups with the goal of improving the world.

We have interviewed him before, but we are interested to see where he currently is on his Odyssey.

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