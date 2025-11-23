Cafe Locked Out

From the Russian Front Line, With Love. The Odyssey of Johnee.

A recording from Michael Gray Griffith's live video
Michael Gray Griffith
Nov 23, 2025

I was at an 8:23 Gathering in Mullumbimby when a man with a strange accent approached me. He’d been in town complaining that no media outlet would listen to his story. Someone local told him we were in town, so he came to check us out and then showed up at the gathering.


Eighteen months ago, he returned here after spending two years in Russia — right on the front lines.
He calls himself a Peace Correspondent. He was there to interview ordinary people, to understand how they were coping with this long war, and to show — from street level — what life is like under constant bombardment.
He is not pro-Russia, nor pro-Ukraine.
He is a courageous humanitarian who despises war.
His name is Johnee.
His YouTube channel is called CafeRevolution:
https://www.youtube.com/@caferevolution1He also holds up a mirror for us to see ourselves — and the reflection is full of hard questions.
As he told me, no mainstream media outlet would touch his story because they assumed he was either anti-Russia or pro-Ukraine (depending on which narrative threatened them more). In reality, he refuses to pick a side in the propaganda war.
So we were the first to truly listen.
And this is his story.

