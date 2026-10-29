Gavin's Story - The Ongoing Cost of Vaccine Injury (Part 3)

This is the third time Michael has sat down with Gavin.

Gavin used to work in a bottle shop. After his vaccine injury and the complications that followed, he has lost his job, his home, and his financial stability. He is still living with the physical effects and the day-to-day hardship that comes with them.

His experience is not unique. Gavin’s story stands in for many others who were injured, left without meaningful support, and largely forgotten once the emergency narrative moved on.

COVID was presented as a war. Gavin did what was asked of him. The question this conversation keeps returning to is simple: when people are injured in the course of following official advice, who is responsible for looking after them? Governments regularly send large amounts of money overseas for other causes. The people who stayed, complied, and paid the price are still waiting for the same level of care.

Where do you stand?

Six years on, we’re still here — and reaching between five and six million people a month. That number isn’t just interviews. It includes the rants, the posts, the conversations, and everything else that happens in this space.



https://cafelockedout.com/

In a purely commercial sense, the smart move would be to lock everything behind a paywall. Why do all this work and give it away for free?

Because we’re not a normal podcast. We’re closer to an online community — and a lot of people in this community are doing it really hard. Some of us are living in tents.

We simply can’t, in good conscience, cut those people off because they can’t afford a subscription.

So instead of going fully paid, we want to say this:

To everyone who already supports the work — thank you. You are the only reason we’re still able to keep going.

And if you regularly take something from what we put out, and you can comfortably afford to chip in, we’d be genuinely grateful if you did.

Your support doesn’t just keep the lights on. It keeps this space open for the people who need it most.

Thank you for being here.

Kelli and Michael

Cafe Locked Out

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/