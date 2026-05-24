Geert Vanden Bossche PHD- is in the Cafe with Dr Oosterhuis and MGG

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche is a Belgian virologist with decades of experience in vaccine research and development. He holds a DVM from the University of Ghent and a PhD in Virology from the University of Hohenheim, Germany.

He has held academic positions and worked in senior roles at major vaccine companies including GSK Biologicals, Novartis Vaccines, and Solvay Biologicals.Vanden Bossche later served as Senior Program Officer for Vaccine Discovery at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle and coordinated the Ebola Vaccine Program for GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization).

He has also been Head of the Vaccine Development Office at the German Center for Infection Research and founded his own vaccine startup, Univac.

He rose to international prominence in early 2021 when he published an open letter to the WHO warning that mass COVID-19 vaccination during a pandemic could drive immune escape, leading to more infectious and potentially dangerous variants.

His central argument has been that antibody-based vaccines applied under high viral pressure could weaken the population’s innate immunity — particularly natural killer (NK) cells — and push the virus toward greater virulence.

Today, Dr. Vanden Bossche works as an independent Biotech and Vaccine consultant while continuing his own research into Natural Killer (NK) cell-based vaccines, which he believes could offer a safer, more universal approach to immunization.

He remains a vocal critic of certain mass vaccination strategies and continues to publish analyses and speak on immune biology, viral evolution, and pandemic preparedness through his platform Voice for Science and Solidarity.

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