George Kesic and Michael have a chat about the world

George Kesic formerly owned a gym and is now a highly active participant in Australia’s Freedom Movement.

On weekends, he assists with the Forest of the Fallen installations.

During the week, he visits chemists armed with cease-and-desist letters, peacefully raising awareness among pharmacists that—down the track—they could face legal accountability from people injured by COVID vaccines.

Every Friday, he hosts his groundbreaking podcast, The Whacky World of the Wokieverse, which also streams live on Cafe Locked Out.

We call it groundbreaking because, rather than featuring traditional guests, George treats the audience as the real stars of the show—fostering a warm, interactive vibe reminiscent of the classic comedy series Cheers.

He has also published a book about his experiences called The Chemist Whisperer, available at georgekesic.com. The same site offers his music album, Freedom to Be.

