George Kesic_ The Chemist Whisper is in the Cafe with John Stapleton

George Kesic is an Australian author, trainer, and community figure based in Sydney, best known as the author of The Chemist Whisperer (Flow Publishing, 2025).During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kesic visited 238 pharmacies across Sydney.

Through calm, respectful conversations he explored the ethical pressures, internal conflicts, and human struggles pharmacists faced behind the counter. His memoir recounts these encounters as a personal story of conscience, moral courage, and integrity under institutional and social pressure. It is presented as a human account rather than medical advice or a political manifesto, highlighting quiet strength and unexpected humanity.

georgekesic.com

Kesic previously owned a gym and has long worked in fitness, martial arts, and personal development. He founded and leads Flow Capability Training (a practical self-defense system emphasizing natural movement and real-world scenarios), offers pickleball coaching, and provides health therapies including infrared light. He also hosts the weekly interactive podcast The Whacky World of the Wokieverse, has created the uplifting music album Energize Me (lyrics by Kesic), and participates in community efforts such as the Northern Beaches Forest of the Fallen memorial installations.Driven by a commitment to empowerment, authenticity, and sparking positive change, Kesic combines practical training with storytelling to encourage personal strength and ethical awareness. His work and book are available via georgekesic.com.

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