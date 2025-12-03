Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

GOOD NEWS! Angela's incredible Win for Decency, thank you, Library board

Cafe locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 03, 2025

A few weeks ago I met with two members from the SA library board, as a classifier and assessor for film and games, to discuss shelf locations and conditions for sexually explicit books for children.

Yesterday the board had their meeting and voted in favour of;
-age appropriate and consistent shelf locations.
-compliance to the classification and libraries acts; notifying vendors to submit highly explicit books for classification review.
-will be considering young adult section for 15+ M and MA equivalent books.

I have been campaigning this for almost 4 years!

Angela Rojas
Fair Go Candidate for MLC

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture