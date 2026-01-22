Goodbye Road

At about 7.30pm I picked up Goodbye Road. From page 1. it was gripping. I turned page, after page, constantly cross-referencing your dates and experiences, to my own. On page 16 I shed a tear. Couldn’t help it. I have just lost my mum. She was just shy of 89 and unvaccinated. She had beautiful blue eyes. I returned back to Australia in 2020 to bring her back home from hospital after a debilitating stroke—one that had wiped out her entire language centre, among other bastard things. A woman who spoke German and English, and a little Icelandic and Dutch. A woman who read every day, could no longer read, write or generate more than two or three words at a time. But she still had her faculties, she knew wot was wot. On the day that Matt Lawson was shot, I looked into those blue eyes, her eyes, as she searched mine in sheer dismay.



I had strayed onto Rukshan’s livestream, and together, on my little laptop, the one I am writing on now, we watched something diabolical unfold. Mum knew what she was seeing. She was born in the Polish partitions in 1937, annexed two years later by the Nazis. Her family would be moved, and she would grow up in Nazi Germany with a Polish name. On the day you met the rubber bullet squad, I wiped away a chocolate-stained dribble from the corner of her mouth. I will never forget the footage of tanks and stormtroopers in down-town Melbourne, or my mum’s eyes, and her disbelieving expression, grappling to make sense of it all.



At 9.30 p.m., I reluctantly broke from Goodbye Road to made a cup of tea and check X again. Still no updates. I have a noisy brain at the best of times, and processing your journey and the parliamentary machinations occupied so much of last night. They were not unrelated.



With my cuppa in hand, I went back to a book which felt thoughtful, personal, grounded.



You slide questions in. I try to answer them. It’s not easy. I keep reading.



I have always been a kookaburra fangirl, I love them— but the budgerigar chapter primes me. My Knight in Shining Armour knows how to survive in the wild. I like to think I would give it a red hot go too— but bird cages are comfortable and that is half the problem, I think.



My evening proceeds in comprehension exercises, until I look out the kitchen window. The neighbour’s lights are out. The street is quiet. I check the time. It is after 1 a.m.. Sleep is needed. Goodbye Road closes, and I do a final X check. Holy fuck. Pardon my French. You asked what sort of Australia we could build: NOT THIS ONE. I shudder.



I go to bed. I dream of sharks. I wake up, and the Knight in Shining Armour makes me a cup of tea. We talk; he seethes. We have plans. We make more. I eat my grapefruit and try to understand what the Party of Menzies has just done. After six years, however, we are all used to betrayals on every level. I reach for Goodbye Road again.



The last lines are consumed at 12.25 p.m. today. Bravo, Michael. This read has literally spanned the Old Australia with the New Even Scarier Australia. It was a wonderful read too—and it will be shared with others soon. I promise I will write a review. I just need a day or so to take stock and decompress. Tonight, the old baking dish heard what could be, under the new laws, actual hate speech.



Aside, to my mind there were only three little roadblocks in the book for me—in terms of repeated text, but otherwise, congratulations. What a read! I found myself thinking of Voltaire's, Candide when doing the dishes tonight. "We must cultivate our garden."



I am sorry this email is so long—just wanted to provide fresh feedback.



Thank you again for all your troubles. I loved Goodbye Road.



~Annabelle



