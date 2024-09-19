Hello

Im asking for help.

I have done what I can for the movement, including never putting anyone one from the freedom movement online, on any show or rant, to create unity through action.

And I have opened our shows doors to all and shared posters and the like.

So now I am asking for help.

I’m urging you to share the freedom movements first play.

My Brother My Brother My Brother

And it’s working

The links attached are vox pops.

The play is cheap to stage, young male actors are driven to play in it, and despite exploring all manner of issues from vax injuries to the attack on males, we have performed to both divides, us and the rest, and the rest love it.

In fact the actors are all jabbed.

That’s it.

If you could share a post, for we only have two more shows, it would be great to show the art world, and the theatre world that a new Kulture is emerging, and its foundation and drive and destination, is freedom.

Details here.

20-21st Sept

https://alextheatre.au/