Hello
Im asking for help.
I have done what I can for the movement, including never putting anyone one from the freedom movement online, on any show or rant, to create unity through action.
And I have opened our shows doors to all and shared posters and the like.
So now I am asking for help.
I’m urging you to share the freedom movements first play.
My Brother My Brother My Brother
And it’s working
The links attached are vox pops.
The play is cheap to stage, young male actors are driven to play in it, and despite exploring all manner of issues from vax injuries to the attack on males, we have performed to both divides, us and the rest, and the rest love it.
In fact the actors are all jabbed.
That’s it.
If you could share a post, for we only have two more shows, it would be great to show the art world, and the theatre world that a new Kulture is emerging, and its foundation and drive and destination, is freedom.
Details here.
20-21st Sept
https://alextheatre.au/
I saw the show last night, it had everything, touched on a lot of the issues we’re currently facing in this country in a dramatic sometimes funny but also heartfelt way. All 3 actors were brilliant, people do need to see this ……. Interested to just learn all 3 were jabbed, refreshing that they are open to acknowledging the shortfalls of that procedure!
Will this play be performed in other towns and states?