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Ralph's avatar
Ralph
13h

Is it time to do a large scale survey? Questions that ask for a present opinion and also compare with their opinion from say end of 2020 or beginning of 2021: e.g. 1) do the genetic 'vaccines' prevent transmission; 2) were the genetic compounds approved by the TGA for preventing transmission; 3) did the injected compounds save 14 million lives around the world; 4) how many genetic injections have you had; 5) if you are recommended to have any more, will you accept them?; 6) the injections are safe. What sort of questions would you suggest?

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Ralph's avatar
Ralph
14h

Important work. Great to see progress with people in councils. Perhaps we have to wait the biblical 40 years until the generation of health and government officials who have done this to us have moved on. Perhaps your records are for that next generation.

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