In these divided times this must look racist, but it’s not. Indians are good people, hard working people with good family values, but you can’t ignore the fact that they are buying up Australian businesses everywhere. Often for more than they are worth.

Is this from Government Grants, as many suspect, but we have no real evidence?

Or is it via low interest loans from Indian Banks?

If you have any evidence or comments please share below or send to Michael@cafelockedout.com

Letters and comments from Followers regarding these two questions.

Letter one. Name Withheld.

My brother lives in tiny Pambula on the NSW far south coast. There are currently at least 7 businesses just in Pambula owned by Indians, 2 pubs, bottle shop, newsagents, grocery store, service station. My brother is in the building industry. They were doing some work for an Indian owned business. This owner told them that to purchase the businesses, Indian's get loans from India! Also, the properties aren't on the market. They just go in offering big money, too good to refuse.

I saw your post on Indians seeking loans from India to invest here in Australia.

This is true. My mother works with many Indians in a public hospital and they openly tell her this is the case.

Letter Two: Name Withheld,

Her department has been overrun with Indians who are gradually being put into management roles. In turn they are favouring their own with allocating weekend and PH shifts to their own people neglecting the Australian workers. When a casual needs to be called in, its always an Indian.

In a rental situation they offer $100 more to seal the deal. With buying property they out bid with extraordinary amounts.

The current question?

Their elderly parents here receive free medication. They receive free uni degrees here. The latest is if they opt to complete a Masters degree in their chosen field they are offered 2yrs paid leave prior to commencing their full time work as an incentive. Straight from the mouth of an Indian male very excited to pursue this offer. He advised it “was secret”

A lot of Indians have private health cover here. Indian specialists or GPs refer Indian patients for home care nursing for minor things that dont require home nurse care in many instances. The Indian patients often think they are entitled to have it. Complete waste of nursing resources. Am sure there is more to this rort.

Have even been told Indian and Africans are given discounted gym memberships. This was told to me by the front desk receptionist at a ladies only gym and would certainly explain the glut of these people crowding our gyms now.

My mother has Indians at her work working on full time contract whilst owning a restaurant or grocery store down the road. Constantly on their phones negotiating their other business.

The original question

One of the Indian full time workers owns a peanut farm back in India which is very profitable and is constantly going back and forth.

All the while many Australians are looking for work.

Makes you wonder how tax works for them. Different rules I guess.

Also makes me wonder why so many of them are crowding out Centrelink.

One Indian couple husband and wife admitted to living under the same roof under different names and claiming seperate benefits from our government as single people.

Anyway just some insight from their own mouths to make you think how deep and far this goes.

Comment

I have no evidence, but, I heard from my old workplace (many Indians) that the Indian govt grants them money to start business in Australia. I would not be surprised if the Aus Govt. would be funding this. The other end of this story is that much of this wealth leaves Australia back to India. AI Overview

In 2024, individuals in Australia sent a record $7.3 billion (USD) in remittances to India, driven by a migration boom. These remittances are private, individual transfers, rather than government-to-government aid.

Here is a breakdown of the financial flows:

Remittances (Private Funds): Indian migrants in Australia send money home to family, making India the top recipient of remittances from Australia (nearly a fifth of all money sent abroad in 2024).

Reuben Dodd

“Rumour”

Mate. They have thier own money. They are immigrants not refugees. They come here for the opportunity to buy businesses because there are businesses here to buy. Every one of these places was on the market and was available to australian born folk but we apparently dont want them. I would rather a family of Indians buy these places than have even more empty buildings in this town

Debbie Hicks

I was told about 6 years ago by an African immigrate in Northern Suburbs that they were all given $34k by the Government to buy a car, but they spend on anything. She bought a car for 15k & put the rest in the bank til she could ad to it as a deposit for a house. She also got Driving lessons for free & went for her licence for free. They were also moved into a newly renovated, fully furnished home at low rent so they could save to buy. I was like really.. ?? And I also heard this from 2 others I then ask..

Tim Dorian

It’s true. I’ve had a local cafe that the new owner told me he was assisted by government to start the business.

Allison Coles

it falls under settlement fees approx $10k per person Inc babies. They get access to loans Aussies cannot get for businesses, I know many who tried. They also get the opportunity on purchase of a business to bring in 5 families to help them all with same settlement.. hence why when they buy businesses, they fast track out existing staff and replace with their own (albeit not all do thus but a fair majority do).. hence why long term aus are struggling to source employment. Also look into the housing loans... I’ve seen some get lower rates that the av aus and their terms are very different... it should be equal footing for all... as we all come from a source of historical families who immigrated to this country and back then they did the hard yards in a very different lifestyle

Ell Dee

I think not a rumor. I worked for over 30 years in gov corp family members over 40 years. During this time large amounts of migrants were employed, employment tests were dropped as were other standards. These australian standards were dropped to accomodate and make things easier for those the government wished to employ and promote only to a certain level.These migrants slowly took over our public services promoted for 17 of the 18 supervisory roles in the one department where l worked . The only supervisor that was not a migrant and whose language was clear and easily understood was in tears most weeks as she received none to little help from those others who l might add all spoke in their own language to each other for most of the 8 hour work day. Over the years a couple of english speaking people complained and were told by top teir and union rep they themselves must be racist. Another example is someone l know who has never rented just walked into a beautiful home because his girlfriend is the same nationality as the real estate agent. Aussies wouldnt get a look in. What people fail to grasp is that while creating opportunity for migrants these migrants do look after each other in a huge buddy system the poor old aussie has forgotten about and of course that means the aussie will be the one missing out in many ways they cannot fathom. I also point out these migrants educate their children 7 days a week often group tutoring, their children are not allowed to work while studying unless it is for one of their own businesses and promote the fallacy they are clever and aussies are not. They study 7 days to become clever and the children socialize within these systems of education, religion and group clubs. They have clubs the aussie has never even heard of. The support these cultures have for one another with the help of our government policies is something the aussie simply cannot comprehend. Buddy systems. They have their own money lending schemes for one another and know everything benefit they can claim and most importantly they inform one another. They look out for one another. Convid showed us how divided aussies were and those willing to stick together and those who listened to a government seeking to divide.

Flora Florance

Seems all of our pubs have kitchen staff from the same Indian run company. One of the pubs is entirely Indian owned. Our elderly care is council managed but massively imported staff, it seems we get more government support to import that to train or employ local. Positive support, where cutting or removing taxes in those fields, in our regions, would probably be all you need to get us local talent.

Frank Hurley

It’s been done in Ireland. They get the government grants, and don’t have to pay a red cent back. While Irish people have to pay so much, they are going out of business.

Jasper James Henry

Michael Gray Griffith what rubbish, what has happened it’s because many have just left rural Australia and moved to the overcrowded East coast. If not for immigration these towns would have no local services, including essential services, there’s many an empty town on the newell highway, houses and businesses just sit empty, and those that are open for business, most have job vacancy signs out front yet you say peopleare living on the street. To say there’s homelessness out west is bizarre, many many 100s of empty house in many small townships, what you’re seeing is people leaving their slowly dissapering town, then going to the nearest populated town to scrounge what they can and living in on the streets, whereas if they stayed and help build their community back they could live happily. The grass is always greener for some.

Sharon Kohne

YES ITS TRUE yrs ago was $20000. And you only had to prove you opened the door 2 days a week (not sell anything just open front door) and they get pd fortnightly for this for 2 yrs. Was told by several immigrants first hand.

Elaine Davidson

I heard this from a lady working in Telstra from Mumbai, $35k free rent, Visa passport ,car and food.

She told me back in 2023 thousands were recruited from large companies, businesses in Mumbai to work in Australia.

Mandy Thors

I heard on Peta Credlins show that they get 70,000 when they arrive in Australia I believe she said we have a very generous settlement package