How do you move on when the state killed your child?

Many people have been injured and killed by the jab, yet everyone wants to move on.

With so much mounting evidence pointing to major issues with the jabs—which the state forced onto people—I understand why they want to forget.

Not only is it in their veins, but in their children’s too.

But these fallen people were real, and since covid was seen as a war, then surely we should be honouring them..

This is both the story of Bianca Simpson and her mother, Petra.

Petra did an interview with us a few years ago, and tonight we will provide an update, investigating how she is managing to move on and grieve when the state and most of society refuse to admit what happened to one of the greatest loves of her life… Her Daughter.

