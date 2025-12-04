In this crazy world where we’re seen as the crazy ones (which we’re not), how do we find ourselves among the crowd?

That’s why we went searching for a fresh symbol that was gentle yet powerful.

The Bee Free Song, is available here

The Blue Bee symbol is based on the native Blue Banded Bee.

The Blue Banded Bee is unique because it:

Doesn’t live in a hive.

Doesn’t follow a queen.

Yet still pollinates flowers.

This means it wants to be a productive part of society, but it also wants to be free.

These bands were created by Margie Mackenzie, who has kindly donated them to us to help with our fundraising.

The bands are three for $25, and that includes postage.