How the Manhunt for Desi Freeman has affected the town of Bright

In August 2025 an incident occurred at Porepunkah, near Bright in Victoria. The incident shut down the town of Bright and its outlying communities have been severely impacted. Kay Reid is a Bright resident, well respected member of the community and one of Cafe Locked Out's celebrated Cardi-Girls podcasters. Tonight, Kay and Susannah discuss the some of the impacts the authorities have had on the townships in the area.



According to the internet today: the search operation has been the largest in Australian history, with hundreds of properties searched - some without warrants- causing community tension. A $1 million reward remains in place, and police have stated the operation will continue"for as long as necessary", though a former detective warned the cost could reach"multi-millions"and questioned the sustainability of such a prolonged effort

Bright, located just southeast of Porepunkah, has become a focal point for emergency coordination and community support. While Bright itself was not directly involved, the incident has deeply affected the region.

Despite the somber mood, Bright continues to uphold its identity as a year-round tourist destination. The town remains a gateway to alpine scenery, offering activities like paragliding, hiking, and cycling on the Murray to the Mountains Rail Trail. The annualBright Autumn Festivaland the town’s historic heritage—including the preserved railway station and theBright Chinese Camp Site—remain key attractions.However, the recent events have added a layer of grief and tension to a community known for its resilience, having previously faced bushfires and floods.

