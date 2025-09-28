How to build and populate a new Church

“At a march in Sydney, I met a vivacious young woman who went on to tell me about a church she was a part of. The church celebrated their mass in a park.

All over the country, Christianity is reinvigorating itself with small churches like this. In the future, will one of them grow to challenge the major churches?Tonight’s topics, maybe. How the church formedWhat makes our church differentWe could give our personal testimonies (how we came to Christ)The spiritual battle in a world moving away from our Christian values and persecuting those who want to uphold them (Charlie Kirk) The current role of government in churches (civil disobedience and when it is permitted in scripture)Persecution of Christians and the church worldwide Importance of debate; to know what we believe in and whySovereignty and citizenship (based on biblical principles)

Me & AI. . Samples from our First Album

Lyrics, Michael Gray Griffith

Music AI.

I have always written poetry, which often differs from song lyrics.

In the past, I collaborated with several talented musicians, but they are hard to find—especially ones you connect with.

Since I create quickly, when AI became available, I started using it.

Now, I have more songs than I need for my own album.

So, if you enjoy the work we do at Café Locked Out and like some of our music, why not download our first album?

The proceeds help keep us afloat. The songs can also be purchased individually. Personally, I believe the speed at which we can create by collaborating with AI allows us to produce protest songs at an extraordinary pace.

A perfect example is the song I wrote for Charlie Kirk on the day he passed away. I know this may be controversial, but here it is.

Michael Gray Griffith Café Locked Out

These are the songs.

