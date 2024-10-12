Huge News: Liz Gunn flying into see Our Play. Meet in her in person at Red Rock Theatre
Cafe Locked out
This weekend 18-19th, Liz Gunn is flying in to Australia especially to see Michaels Griffiths new play; My Brother, My Brother, My Brother, showing in Colac at The Red Rock Theatre.
For those who have bought tickets, Liz will be on stage for a Q & A on the 19th at 4pm.
It's going to be a great weekend so Book Now
Tickets are selling fast!
More Info here
https://redrockarts.com.au/theatre/
Date & Time
18th and 19th October, Play starts 7.30pm
19th 4pm. an audience with Liz Gun, you host Michael Gray Griffith.
7.30 pm The play starts
BOOKING LINK
https://www.trybooking.com/events/1288133/sessions
NOTE: The theatre has a sensational restaurant, so why not make a day of it?
Location
Red Rock Regional theatre
20 Corangamite Lake Rd, Cororooke
any issues contact Andrew at
elowera@bigpond.com
Recognise shades of Damian Richardson and his thoughts on the sappy role for males in tv productions. Congratulations on stretching beyond this limited mindset.