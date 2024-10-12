This weekend 18-19th, Liz Gunn is flying in to Australia especially to see Michaels Griffiths new play; My Brother, My Brother, My Brother, showing in Colac at The Red Rock Theatre.

For those who have bought tickets, Liz will be on stage for a Q & A on the 19th at 4pm.

It's going to be a great weekend so Book Now

Tickets are selling fast!

More Info here

https://redrockarts.com.au/theatre/

Date & Time

18th and 19th October, Play starts 7.30pm

19th 4pm. an audience with Liz Gun, you host Michael Gray Griffith.

7.30 pm The play starts

BOOKING LINK

https://www.trybooking.com/events/1288133/sessions

NOTE: The theatre has a sensational restaurant, so why not make a day of it?

Location

Red Rock Regional theatre

20 Corangamite Lake Rd, Cororooke

any issues contact Andrew at

elowera@bigpond.com

www.redrockarts.com.au

BOOKING LINK

https://www.trybooking.com/events/1288133/sessions