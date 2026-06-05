I was Committed to an Asylum for questioning the Jab

"I eventually became a builder in late 2020 due to my now abundant free time

after losing nearly 6 months of work as soon as the scam began, and were able

to stave off hardship by being allowed to access superannuation.

In early 2021, a good friend and a man I trusted, asked me to investigate the

Pandemic as he stated “something isn’t right with this” and thus began my

journey for information.

After being guided to much information, I began to see a framework of

deception, like most, my views on many aspects changed, especially

vaccination for children.

In late 2021, I received a calling to do ministerial work, and after becoming a

Christian, I changed my whole life around. Such was the change, that my entire

family, besides my brother had thought I’d lost my mind."









Here at Cafe Locked Out, we don't receive government assistance, nor, despite the rumours are we are also not funded by the Zionists, the Masons, or the Fabians, or ASIO. Though ASIO watches so much of our stuff they should at least take out a subscription. We also don't have corporate sponsors — And we like it that way.

It means you're free to speak your truth with us.

The Police Search



But staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:

The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you're not just supporting us financially; you're starting conversations and showing others they aren't alone. You'll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, 'Goodbye Road'.

Direct Contribution — If you'd prefer to simply give, every dollar goes straight toward streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road https://cafelockedout.com/donate/