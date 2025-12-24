Important Update for Café Locked Out Subscribers – New Newsletter Backup

Dear Café Locked Out Subscribers,

Many of you have personally contacted me to say that you can no longer access my Substack without complying with age verification.

I haven’t been asked to comply yet, but when I am, I will refuse.

As a backup, or an alternative, I have set up a new newsletter on Beehiiv —

According to GROK, Beehiv is the closest modern alternative to Substack.

It’s a creator-focused platform with everything we need: post publishing, reliable email delivery, embedded images and videos, comments, referral programs, ad network options, and paid subscriptions (with no platform cut beyond standard processing fees). It also includes strong analytics and discovery tools. There’s even a generous free plan.

I have exported our Substack mailing list and imported it into Beehiiv.

You should soon receive an invitation email to subscribe there.

If you do not wish to join the new platform, simply decline the invitation or unsubscribe — no hard feelings.

I’m truly sorry for sending this on Christmas Day, but we may only have a couple of days before access to the Substack is restricted.

Also, the fact that substack is doing this is reason enough to leave.

To me they have betrayed everything they stand for.

I feel like this action, by substack, is a silencing of dissidents.

My new email address is:

michael@cafelockedout.com

Kelli’s is:

kelli@cafelockedout.com

Merry Christmas, regardless… and I truly believe this coming year will be a turning point for us.

Warm regards,

Michael Gray Griffith