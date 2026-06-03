Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
9hEdited

Michael and Kelli, I totally get what you are doing and why it matters so very much, and I salute you. I salute and thank also all the people who have had the heart to speak to us through you.

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Bee's avatar
Bee
9h

I could understand and forgive us for being a coward, if the threat was being tortured to death. But if the price for pushing back is being ignored by family, called names, locked out of some employment opportunities or "apps" , so be it. We've relied on the good mood of the shopping public at farmers markets for 30 years, and we've been looked after. There are few around who don't rely on government for anything and can therefore speak out. I'm one of those and I 'll keep pokin the wombats.

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