In Homage to the Brave ones who we record.
Cafe Locked Out
COVID stole our identity because cultural identity is built on stories in which the majority of us can be the heroes.
But in COVID we weren’t heroes.
We weren’t Crocodile Dundee, we weren’t the Gallipoli soldiers.
We were frightened sheep.
Now because we have no communal identity, they are trying to laminate our loss with a new story —
a truth where women support men’s right to enter women’s spaces, to the detriment of women, and children are born in the wrong body —
but in this story we are again required to be cowards.
Silent ones.
That’s why people like you are important.
The ones who challenge this.
For you are standing up to the true oppression we face
— the one where they are trying to convince us that we and our children are worthless.
Kelli and I, under our platform, Cafe Locked Out, are continuing to record the real stories of real people .
Stories of suffering, of reliance and defiance, of people making their own choices and living with the consequences.
Heroic Stories. Stories that are not only worth capturing, but have the strength and heart to rebuild a new cultural identity upon.
Kelli @ Michael Gray Griffith
http://Cafelockedout.com
And MAX FREEDOM
Michael and Kelli, I totally get what you are doing and why it matters so very much, and I salute you. I salute and thank also all the people who have had the heart to speak to us through you.
I could understand and forgive us for being a coward, if the threat was being tortured to death. But if the price for pushing back is being ignored by family, called names, locked out of some employment opportunities or "apps" , so be it. We've relied on the good mood of the shopping public at farmers markets for 30 years, and we've been looked after. There are few around who don't rely on government for anything and can therefore speak out. I'm one of those and I 'll keep pokin the wombats.