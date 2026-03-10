Cafe Locked Out

In Memory of Glen Alexander Saint-Paen

Mar 10, 2026

Kerry was his partner, when Glen went into hospital with Covid.
According to her he was improving when they wanted him to go on a Ventilator.

He did so sobbing. They told him he’d be on it for three days, he was on it for a month and died that way.

What I didn’t know then was that to be on a ventilator they had to paralyse you.

Where you conscious as you waited for them to switch it off? ‘

Who’s to know.

I interviewed Kerry in a park in St Kilda and I regret not following up, but at the time it seemed impossible to me that the doctors would do this. . . Maybe Kerry was embellishing out of grief.

Time, sadly, has re-educated me.

Michael
Cafe Locked Out Interview

