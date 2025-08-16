Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

In Memory of Rachel . . . A Forgotten one

Aug 16, 2025
Transcript

Rachel had been pro science, pro jab, pro it all and had pushed her entire family to comply, but then her own deafening adverse reaction had driven her from doctor to doctor looking for a cure, or at the very least, acknowledgement.

But they ignored her, telling her it was only anxiety, until finally, the insane ringing in her ears saw her voluntarily enter a psych ward, where, after they ignored her symptoms too, she had decided that she had become a burden to everyone she knew, including her country, and so she had voluntarily decided to leave us.

She is one of many, and so we are replaying her Mother's interview.

Michael

