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In Praise of Our Most Sacred Word

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith

My Fav ever shot of me and my mum.

I’m wondering if when it comes to this agenda of devaluing women to protect the feeling of trans, whether instead of complaining, we should instead pick up the discarded banner of Motherhood.

All of us formed inside a woman.

It sounds bizarre saying that, yet despite most of us taking it for granted, it is true and astonishing. We are all the products of miracles.

So, what if instead of always reacting, we fought back with the language of love, and one way to start is to publicly share memories of our Mothers and our Grandmothers.

Michael Gray Griffith

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