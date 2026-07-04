In the War on Bees, is the Varroa Mite being used as a business Weapon?

Simon Mulvany is the founder of Save the Bees Australia. For the past eight years he has been fighting to protect both native bees and honey bees.

He has been in a long-running battle against Hive & Wellness Australia (formerly Capilano Honey Limited), one of Australia’s largest honey companies.

Simon has recently exposed serious allegations made by a former Land Manager of Duxton Bees, part of the Duxton Group.

The Duxton Group manages over $1.1 billion in agricultural assets, including water rights and large-scale farms. They are currently one of the largest commercial beekeepers in Australia and are launching their Fuzzy Bum honey into Woolworths this week.

The allegations include claims that Duxton deliberately spread a treatment-resistant “Supermite” strain of Varroa in an attempt to gain a competitive advantage by destroying family beekeeping businesses.

Michael