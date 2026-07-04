Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

In the War on Bees, is the Varroa Mite being used as a business Weapon?

A Cafe Locked Out Podcast
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Jul 04, 2026

Simon Mulvany is the founder of Save the Bees Australia. For the past eight years he has been fighting to protect both native bees and honey bees.

He has been in a long-running battle against Hive & Wellness Australia (formerly Capilano Honey Limited), one of Australia’s largest honey companies.
Simon has recently exposed serious allegations made by a former Land Manager of Duxton Bees, part of the Duxton Group.

The Duxton Group manages over $1.1 billion in agricultural assets, including water rights and large-scale farms. They are currently one of the largest commercial beekeepers in Australia and are launching their Fuzzy Bum honey into Woolworths this week.

The allegations include claims that Duxton deliberately spread a treatment-resistant “Supermite” strain of Varroa in an attempt to gain a competitive advantage by destroying family beekeeping businesses.

Michael

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafe Locked Down · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture