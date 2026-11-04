Interview with a de-transitioner: Meet Michael Kerr

Tonight Michael Kerr, a Scottish detransitioner, will be in the defiant cafe, Cafe Locked Out, to share his story.

The Chat will be live and interactive so if you have any questions for Michael, why not join in.

BIO

My name is Michael Kerr. I am a gay man from Glasgow, a detransitioner and the founder of Detransition Pathway UK (DPUK), a not-for-profit organisation established by a detransitioner to support detransitioners, desisters and their families. My experience of transition and detransition has given me a very different perspective on how children and young people are approached when they question their sex or struggle with their bodies.

At 18, I experienced sexual assault, which had a profound impact on my life. I subsequently struggled with alcohol, drugs and risky behaviour. At 25, I became involved with an LGBT peer group where I initially found friendship and acceptance. However, my femininity, discomfort with my body and personal struggles gradually became interpreted through the lens of gender identity.

Now, I spend my time helping other detransitioners navigate one of the hardest paths they will ever walk.

~ Michael Kerr