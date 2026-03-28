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Interview with Dr Mark Lofts

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 28, 2026

Cafe Locked Out is poud to welcome Dr Lofts.

A perth based Dr, now semi retired, he has major isssues witih AHPRA and the health system in general, as we as controversial opinons about many other things as well.

Seems the only way we can hear what a doctor really thinks now is to wait untill they’ve retired.

“A former physician Dr Mark Lofts details his concerns about vaccine safety, linking aluminum adjuvants to autoimmune diseases and autism. He recounts personal experiences and highlights suppressed research, suggesting a critical look at vaccine policies is needed. Discover why he believes the medical establishment is failing to address these critical issues.”
~ By Max Freedom https://www.facebook.com/MaxFreedomChannel

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