I interviewed Dr Miller in 2023. I was in Tenterfield and he was in Israel.
This was before the current war.
I found him to be uplifting even though his story was tragic.
Following this i did another interview with him and a Dr from New Zealand.
Together they had over 100 years medical experience, and huge families, where no one, would listen to their warnings.
The lesson here, for me, is that if these two esteemed Doctors could not talk their family out of taking the covid shots, then who could?
If you feel like failed, then forgive yourself.
Michael.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Interview with DR Ted Miller, an Anti Vaxxer Jewish Doctor from Israel
Cafe Locked Out
Apr 26, 2026
I interviewed Dr Miller in 2023. I was in Tenterfield and he was in Israel.
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes