Interview With Dr Ursula Edgington, from New Zealand

Ursula studied hard and has got lots of fancy letters after her name.

Now she realizes just how worthless those letters are.

But she has accumulated lots of knowledge in educational psychology and behavioural science, sociology and law. Another academic-in-exile, she is censored, blacklisted and deplatformed even from Linkedin. Since moving to New Zealand from England 12 years ago, she has been researching and publishing exposés of the deep corruption in academia, and our broken education systems. Since the covid era, Ursula’s research writing has included investigating public sectors more widely including their toxic, bullying workplaces and Tall Poppy Syndrome. It was NZs aerial poisoning with 1080 that first alerted Ursula to the regulatory capture of our environmental authorities. Just like our healthcare regulators dismiss their duty to protect us from BigPharma, so our environmental authorities and councils are paradoxically funded by BigChem.

Ursula has travelled extensively worldwide and is regularly in contact with friends and family in the UK, USA and Australia to compare strategies that help us fight the lawfare and Agenda 2030 policies being rolled-out.

Ursula’s consultancy website is ursulaedgington.com. Her academic publications are available at academia.edu. Her environmental work included being a Committee Member for the PeoplesInquiry2020.nz where shocking evidence of decades of environmental harms have been recorded.

Ursula works as a freelance educational consultant and part-time adult tutor, which helps keep her feet on the ground. She runs community workshops, both in-person and online, which aim to help individuals control their addiction to their phones, become aware of the tools of propaganda and provide basic budgeting skills. Recently she co-authored two research reports for the NZ Royal Commission of Covid Inquiry, on behalf of the nurses and teachers who were mandated out of their jobs (details on her Substack). She is currently providing fundraising, research and writing support to a group of freedom-fighting candidates standing for the imminent NZ regional elections as the group Better Waipā.

She writes a regular weekly Substack article (free) at Informed Heart

She has been a guest on numerous podcasts to talk about her research topics, including Wake up with Sonia Poulton (Legatum and Jordan Peterson’s ARC), DocMalik (Broken academia, Legatum); UK Column (NZ during the covid era); Actionable Truths (Education in a post-covid era); Topher’s Aussie Wire (No Jab, No Job exemptions); NZ Initiative (Bigtech in education) and others.

Dr Ursula Edgington

Educationalist, Adult Tutor, Writer

Website: https://ursulaedgington.com

Personal blog: Substack “informed heart”