Interview With The Genius, Roseanne Barr.

Michael and Kelli are busy tonight so they are replaying a classic Clo Interview.

Rosanne Barr.

And Interview organised by Leon Kofmansky.

Few people have travelled a path like Roseanne, from a Jewish girl growing up in Utah to becoming, by being herself, a world wide household name.

Her humour is her truth, a caustic honesty that most of us can relate to, but in this Woke world, it’s liberating to hear, lifting her to a level above a comedian, more a folk hero, a voice for working class people everywhere.

She once said, “Laughter is a way for the individual to make the World Right”, and now they’ve cancelled her.

Is that because we need to be protected from her humour and views, or with 28 million people watching the return of Roseanne, do the powerful, and the Woke, fear she is a great threat?.

Michael Gray Griffith