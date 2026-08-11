Is Ai, a double edged sword that we must learn to wield?

Like scores of humans, I often get an idea for a song, lyrics only, maybe a tune in my head, but I just lack the skills to play instruments. In the past I have dabbled but it’s not in me. That said, words are.

A powerful song perfect to make love too

So one night I wrote these lyrics in one go, perhaps it took as long as it took to type them.

And I liked it.

Now if I had to approach a musician, who are very hard to find, it would take ages to get it together, and then if we liked the result and didn’t creatively clash, we would have to raise at least seven to ten thousand dollars to do a professional recording of it.

AI put music to my lyrics moments after I’d written them and in minutes I had this studio-quality song. Cost perhaps not even twenty cents.

Then lately I’ve been exploring Grok Imagine. Now GI can provide six-second to fifteen-second video clips. So it made me think how I could get all these clips together in a way that they would look united.

This is my first attempt. I wanted to keep the visual simple, and yet beautiful, and since it can’t synchronize to music, I just had to tell it to make the AI women dance faster, bolder, freer and even have her dance more seductively.

All up it took two hours, though most of that was processing time.

Then I used CapCut to stitch it all together.

But if I had to hire a studio, and a camera team plus a dancer, we could easily blow one hundred thousand dollars with little chance of making that money back.

And this is my point. AI is here, and saying you don’t want to use it, which you are anyway, it’s everywhere, is like a caveman saying I prefer eating my dinosaur raw.

This song is just for fun, a creative break from the struggles, but the other beauty of this process is we can produce protest songs that are time-relevant for next to nothing.

I, now, am embracing it, for creatively it allows me to explore possibilities that before were beyond me.

The only thing I cling to is the words. I won’t let AI write my words for me, even though I know it could probably do a far better job.

But this is just me.

We are in a time of great change with two futures open to us, one that leads to the hyper-surveilled tyranny, or another one that we may have to create.

But we’ve done that before, throughout history, the only difference is now we have a new tool, AI. A tool that might evolve to become the end of us, or as Elon believes, will offer us all the gift of wings.

The other benefit is that we don’t post our music on Spotify anymore because there is no point. The only people making money on Spotify are the owners. So the only place to find our songs is on our website, where we sell them for five dollars each, and from now on, if we make one, that will include the video clip.

Cafe Locked Out and Kel and I are on no government benefits. We live frugally and survive on those people who wish to support our ongoing work which we are passionately committed to.

Therefore these songs, our songs, are used for fundraising.

Michael