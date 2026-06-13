Is the pack of Trolls attacking The CLO QUIZ SHOW Actually a team from ASIO's Signal Dept?



This is the claim from a caller today.

Add to the fact that one of the emails we gathered from last weeks attack, was an ASIO email, (Although that could have been faked).





But the fact that the team of trolls is so ferocious and coordinated and have clearly studied not just us, but our viewers for a long time

(They Clone some of our Viewers Profiles. The regulars.)



Then, often at 9pm, they stop, as though their shift had ended.



Now if it is, then for a team of spooks to work late Monday night, would be a lot of overtime, all paid for by you, the tax payer.



And this is in a time of enormous financial distress.



We are interviewing homeless people now, people driven into destitution by the policies of our governments. Policies we are allowed to question.



Not only that, but if it is ASIO, then this points to the fact that they are so focused on us, and perhaps other podcasters, that this was how they could have overlooked that the Bondi shooter's father owned six rifles.



Other evidence. Reply from Esafty Commissioner regarding are we being shadow banned or censored . . . Answer,



Apparently by a third party??



WHO COULD THAT BE, THAT THEY HAD THE POWER TO OVERRIDE THE E-SAFETY COMMSIONER?



The Government, some department in the Government? A powerful one maybe?



More to come.



Are you blinded by the same ideology as the police who arrested Henry Nowak?



They couldn't see the truth, that instead of a drunk racist, they were actually arresting a young man who was dying.



To your eyes, it seems I am a domestic threat, where instead, I am just an old artist in an old bus, with my lovely girl, and we are trying to record a sliver of who we, as Australians, actually are, now.



And why are we doing this?

Because we love it, and because we're a little crazy, or maybe, despite all of your hate, we feel free, and the feeling is worth fighting for.



Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out