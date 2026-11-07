Years ago, in another life, I walked down the aisle of my tram to a young Aboriginal man lying on the floor. His legs were wedged between the seats, his arms outstretched on either side of him. He looked like an Indigenous Jesus whose invisible cross had fallen, except that here, in Melbourne, his crown of thorns was a thick smear of bright yellow lipstick—the paint he’d been sniffing.

We had just crossed the river. As I peered down at him I remember thinking that a few hundred years earlier, before all these passengers from all these different countries had arrived, this tall and handsome young man, whose eyes were now swimming, would have been seen by his family, by the local tribe, as a gift from their gods.

I picked up his transparent plastic bag of paint. He got up with it, and that was how I led him off the tram.

Our last view of him was him standing on the footpath, cradling the yellow bag, vaguely studying us as the doors closed and the tram departed for all the other stations waiting ahead.

We are a good people.

If the gods arrested me and demanded an evaluation of Australians—no matter their country of origin—I would say that the vast majority of them are good, decent people. Even the mature woman who knocked on my tram door to tell me someone down the back was sniffing paint was probably a good person.

After four nights in a bush camp, where the only humans Kel and I had heard were the occasional road trains and cars passing on the nearby highway, we got back into Florence and continued heading north.

First stop: the iconic Billabong Roadhouse.

I don’t know why it’s iconic. Perhaps the name. From the outside, apart from a few new signs and a charging station for electric cars, it looked as though time had failed to dramatically change it.

But there was one noticeable difference.

Growing up, one song had encapsulated the larrikinism of its own bush era: Slim Dusty’s “A Pub with No Beer.” Well, here, on the fifth of November 2026, the Billabong Roadhouse had no fuel.

There was a pub too, looking like a vintage bush hotel, except it was fully stocked with a range of craft beers and offered freshly ground, barista-made coffee. Since the reason you were here was that you needed petrol, you might as well relax and order a latte.

Outside, the similarities returned. The crows were still here, though they are, and always were, ravens. Australia has no crows. But do you care that we all use the wrong term? Exactly.

Now, though, goats were roaming through the bowsers, unable to read the paper attached to each one: Out of Order Due to Line Issues.

The roadhouse had new owners. The same Indians had also bought the pub, with its wall of plaques that decades of travellers had donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

In the past few years that we’d lived on the road, this was the umpteenth business—not just service station—that we had stopped at which Indians had bought. In most country towns it was the hottest topic. Cashed-up Indians were buying struggling businesses off white Australians, often for cash, often for far more than they were worth, and at such a rate that it is now feasible to call it an economic takeover.

Or perhaps we should call it a fresh wave of colonisation, discreetly concealed under the fear most of the public have of being branded racist.

And these Indians appear to be good, decent, hardworking people. Even their values when it comes to family are admirable; perhaps we could learn from them. I am yet to come across a homeless one, and considering how many are here now, and how many are on track to arrive, that fact is noteworthy.

I wonder if the Aborigines felt the same when they watched us, when we were first arriving.

Here and now I can see that glue sniffer almost nude and standing near the first colony, his body rippling with health as he ponders what all these new faces mean.

Do you think he could see far enough to find me interviewing the descendants of those colonists—the ones now living in their cars, or in tents pitched below the cold forest of No-Camping-Signs that have been installed all over our land, including next to these rivers, in which as kids, we used to swim?

Rivers still flowing through all our struggling towns, where the plague of “Up for lease” signs are now being cured and removed by subcontinent faces whose focused brown eyes are full of concern and hope.

Image Kelli Stevenson: Lisa’s lookout

Michael Gray Griffith

On the Road To Carnarvon

For more of Michael’s writing check out his novel of essays