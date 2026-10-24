Off the coast of Geraldton, ten container ships lay anchored on the horizon, waiting to be filled with wheat. Whereas here, on the manicured foreshore, the windsurfers race over the choppy waves and she sits on the bench seat, on her phone, as the wind tries to cover her in the fine sand.

She is a new Australian and has tried to dye her Asian hair blonde but only reached a form of brown. She is wearing a Coles uniform as her partner pulls on his polo top uniform, but his is for a nursing home shift. A few minutes later he drives off with another new Australian in the passenger seat, also in the same uniform as him.

It’s early Saturday afternoon.

I tell Kelli that those ships off the coast are probably populated with a Filipino crew, and ninety percent of the servos we’ve filled up at on our way from Perth to here have been subcontinent immigrants. Most of them have been slim and all of them polite.

In many of the towns we’ve been to, the new migrants are buying up the businesses. Often they offer the owner far more than the business is worth and many of these offers are in cash. And it’s not just the servos and the hotels. In Port Lincoln we heard they were offering a regional fence contractor double what he was asking. Then a short time later, in a caravan park, a white Australian told me about when he sold his service station in Darwin.

It was a BP and none of my kids wanted to run it, so eventually I had to sell it. I was adamant that I wouldn’t sell it to an Indian, but the moment I contacted BP and told them I was selling, an Indian businessman called me. He offered me the price I was asking, and then half again, but this half was in cash. I told him no — or at least that’s what he told me. Then the Indian man told him he’d see him in the morning.

Following this the Indian businessman chartered a plane from Sydney and flew up. My wife and I had all the books open on the table but he wasn’t interested in them. He just wanted to sit down and have a coffee. He told me that he owned fifty-nine service stations, and his most profitable were situated in the remote Aboriginal communities, but he didn’t explain why.

When we were in a very remote Aboriginal town in Queensland, there was an Indian working in the local servo. The windows were all meshed up and the servo was completely run down, but this young Indian man was very polite as he took our money after we’d filled the bus with diesel and our generator’s jerry can in what can only be described as cut fuel. When we reached Townsville I dropped the generator off to get serviced, as it would not run, and the diagnosis was the fuel. “Look at it,” the service man said as he held up a transparent container where the fuel was full of floating shit.

In Mt Magnet we entered one time a bottle shop that only sold cartons of one type of beer. The Indian man who worked there told me he was saving to buy a house in Perth for cash. He was paid two thousand dollars a week to live and work here. The majority of his customers were from dry Aboriginal communities. The men from those communities, like Wiluna, would drive the dirt roads into town, buy their booze and then drive back. It looked like a sad and lonely job but the man was focused on his goal and so his smile was the brightest thing in the entire store.

There’s an Aboriginal event on in Geraldton today. They are setting up music systems for bands and the marquees are holding despite this forever-blowing wind that over the years has sculptured the trees coming into Geraldton so that some basically grow perpendicularly across the paddocks.

These new migrants have to pay full price for everything — medical, education for their children, education for themselves — yet still they turn up and do the work, day after day, until a Saturday afternoon finds her here catching up on her phone until her next shift starts.

On the route to here, Kel and I have passed numerous white crosses dotted along the side of all the roads. One was situated in front of a tree that still bore the scar of the collision. Half of its bark was missing and the exposed wood appeared slightly red, as though it was healing, and before this was another cross.

What made this cross stand out was that the roadside tree was planted at the entrance of the small town’s cemetery. I went back to take a picture. Was it an accident? Was the cemetery a coincidence? For the road was straight and there were no fading skid marks. Just a white cross and a man’s name.

It appears, by dying here, he was making a powerful statement. An unanswerable question everyone in the town who knew him — and has people buried here, perhaps he is buried here — would hear him asking as they visited the graves of their loved ones.

But it’s not just here. I once spoke to an ex-funeral director who had quit because he was sick of picking up men who had taken their lives in their suburban McMansions. Maybe it was all the debt they had, or maybe they just felt trapped, I don’t know. But what they all did though was make sure they didn’t leave a mess. It was like they were protecting, for their families’ sake, the resale value of the mansion.

Will this young Coles employee ever live in a mansion? Did these men ever think they were signing a mortgage on their own tombs?

Maybe you are not meant to ask.

Most of this country is desert and for every plant that cracks through the sun-cooked earth to claim its short time in the light there are several dead ones. It can look sometimes that death here is busier than life. But of course it isn’t. It just has no time for death. For the rain is coming, so the ants have to build their walls to protect their nest, and this woman will no doubt be headed back to work in her goal to build her nest, as in a house somewhere some parent looks over from their coffee to a picture on their fridge of a man who couldn’t stay, and in their silences — and this country adores silence — they know they will probably go to their own grave without ever knowing if there was anything that they could have said or done that would have made them stay.

Michael Gray Griffith

St George’s Beach. Geraldton 24/10/26

Cafe Locked Out

Camping near a boat ramp in Greenshead WA