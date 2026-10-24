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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
3d

I'm near Bright in Victoria at the moment. Both service stations and the Post Office are run by Indians. It's practically a white Australia town otherwise.

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A Sense of Place Magazine's avatar
A Sense of Place Magazine
3d

The Australian Steinbeck. Nobody else is doing what you are doing. Privilege to have met you. All the best. Have a great day. Before the species falls victim to cataclysm and evolution or both. By paying for the data centres, we're being asked to dig our own graves. Does anyone else think that?

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