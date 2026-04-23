Is there Hope awaiting down Goodbye Road?

I met Mark in the early marches.

A powerful voice and a devout Christian, he met his new partner Anna, in the luminosity of EPIC, and since then they have gotten married.

Kelli and I met in Lismore. And soon we will get married too.



So tonight we want to share two stories of hope — stories that suggest love was waiting for us down Goodbye Road.



Meaning that this path we are all on might truly be leading us to a better time, one more conducive to our souls.





Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can't hold the line without you.



We don't receive government grants, and we don't have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you're free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today.



There are two ways you can help:

The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you're not just supporting us financially; you're starting conversations and showing others they aren't alone. You'll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, 'Goodbye Road'.

Direct Contribution — If you'd prefer to simply give, every dollar goes straight toward streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road https://cafelockedout.com/donate/