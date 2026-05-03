Is this thirty old process, a healthier way to Transition

Recently I was told the story of a young transitioner who had taken her life a few years after transition.

Her or his death did not make the news, at best they might be populating a statistic, eventually.

But Mianna transitioned over thirty years ago and her journey was different.

Society then forced anyone who wanted to transition to jump through numerous hoops with one goal, to make sure they, the transitioner, and the surgical team were all convinced that this was the correct course of action.

Since then, Mianna has play professional goal and travelled the world.

It hasn’t always been easy, but then that’s life.

So this is what this discussion is about. Instead of instant affirmation, is it time to offer those with Gender Dysphoria, or those who believe they have it, greater care, since the procedure is profound and almost impossible to return from.

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