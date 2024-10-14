It's gonna be big!! Liz Gunn, Freedom Royalty, is flying in from New Zealand to see our play

My Brother My Brother My Brother

And now she will be joined by Dr Paul Oosterhuis and Wade from the Billboard Battalion.

This weekend 18-19th, Liz Gunn is flying in to Australia especially to see Michael Gray Griffith's new play; My Brother, My Brother, My Brother, showing in Colac at The Red Rock Theatre.

For those who have bought tickets, Liz, Paul, and Wade and Michael will be on stage for a Q & A on the 19th at 4pm. It's going to be a great weekend so Book Now Tickets are selling fast!

More Info here https://redrockarts.com.au/theatre/

Date & Time

18th and 19th October,

Play starts 7.30pm

19th 4pm. an audience with Liz Gun, Dr Oosterhuis, Wade and Michael.

7.30 pm The play starts BOOKING LINK https://trybooking.com/events/1288133/sessions…

NOTE: The theatre has a sensational restaurant, so why not make a day of it? Location Red Rock Regional theatre 20 Corangamite Lake Rd, Cororooke Any enquires contact Andrew at elowera@bigpond.com

http://redrockarts.com.au

BOOKING LINK https://trybooking.com/events/1288133/sessions…