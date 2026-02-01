Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet McNeill's avatar
Janet McNeill
21m

Great guest - love the guy! - & great conversation. I'm not big on hope, more on action (I spent decades as an activist myself) - but I like what you say, Michael, & understand why that young woman said to you that you have an obligation to speak hope. I always enjoy the conversations you have, though I don't listen to/watch ALL of them. Thanks for your work, as always!! from a beleagured Canadian, in Toronto.

Reply
Share
Matilda Bawden's avatar
Matilda Bawden
9h

Mark is a truly honourable and decent man who is not afraid to stand by his convictions no matter the price. Mark is a real champion for people - and animals - in the community. Thanks for this interview Michael!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafe Locked Down · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture