Jamie's Exodus, with Black Dog Mary

We’re at the Nimbin Showgrounds. Tourists and homeless people share the space.

Today we approached a young homeless guy called Jamie to find out how he ended up here.



His reason for walking away from society: it has nothing to offer him except shame, bills, and a pointless life.

So he left.

One day he just packed his shit and went looking for a new way to live.

He hasn’t found it yet.

This interview was recorded on the move.

You’ll never guess what he’s been doing while trying to lay the foundation for a whole new story.

‘Goodbye Road’ a collection of essays from on the road, by Michael Gray Griffith is found here

Goodbye Road

A Review

I wanted to tell you Michael how the journey of reading your book was for me.

Yes it certainly is a significant part of our Australian history during the covid era.

It is so much more than that.

As an avid follower of CLO since the Deplorables era and having listened to and watched many interviews and podcasts, I assumed there would be parts of the book that I might skim over .

How extraordinarily incorrect that assumption was!

My main reason for purchasing the book was really to help you guys out!

The other reason was for an historical record of this time.

Anyway reading it was a huge reminder to me of the power of the written word! Only a talented writer can evoke such emotion in a person that leads them to tears both of joy and heartbreak

Thank you Michael

Much love and peace to you both

Lisa Anderson

Order a personal signed copy here

https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/the-bbc/

