Jess, The Young 'Freedom' Poet

Jess is a young mum from Tumut in rural NSW. She is passionate about the freedom movement and reflects this through her poetry. She was a state finalist in the 2024 Word Travels poetry competition.
You claim anti death
while reveling in blood
Because someone didn’t sing
The same song that you sung
you propagate justification
Eyes smeared with ideological mud
What’s your end goal here?
Which side will emerge victorious?
Will free thought become illegal?
Castrating children become normalised?
Do we as humanity
Have any baseline sanity
Do you genuinely want everyone to agree with what you think?
Should we collectively board this titanic of a ship
A population of people who all think the same things
Used to be known as a dictatorship
An ideological mess
Of thought policing censorship
But for now we have two sides
Two lines
Two divides
While critical thinkers observe from the outside
The atomisation of nations promotes widespread degeneration of intellectual relations and conversations
Divided and conquered
By names never uttered
Politics is a puppet show
Democracy is dangerous
When we’re voting with the minds
Systematic beneficiaries shaped FOR us
So now
The left aim right and the right aim left
Hit middle ground and kill the innocents
Until the middle ground is bare and barren
Until the people feel pressured to run behind a canon
Choose your side as society is polarised into
A black and white clashing abyss
And only good and evil coexist
A paradoxical perspective based on where you sit
None are neither but both can be both
And in the end there’s only equal woe
