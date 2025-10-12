Jess, The Young 'Freedom' Poet

Jess is a young mum from Tumut in rural NSW. She is passionate about the freedom movement and reflects this through her poetry. She was a state finalist in the 2024 Word Travels poetry competition.

You claim anti death

while reveling in blood

Because someone didn’t sing

The same song that you sung

you propagate justification

Eyes smeared with ideological mud

What’s your end goal here?

Which side will emerge victorious?

Will free thought become illegal?

Castrating children become normalised?

Do we as humanity

Have any baseline sanity

Do you genuinely want everyone to agree with what you think?

Should we collectively board this titanic of a ship

A population of people who all think the same things

Used to be known as a dictatorship

An ideological mess

Of thought policing censorship

But for now we have two sides

Two lines

Two divides

While critical thinkers observe from the outside

The atomisation of nations promotes widespread degeneration of intellectual relations and conversations

Divided and conquered

By names never uttered

Politics is a puppet show

Democracy is dangerous

When we’re voting with the minds

Systematic beneficiaries shaped FOR us

So now

The left aim right and the right aim left

Hit middle ground and kill the innocents

Until the middle ground is bare and barren

Until the people feel pressured to run behind a canon

Choose your side as society is polarised into

A black and white clashing abyss

And only good and evil coexist

A paradoxical perspective based on where you sit

None are neither but both can be both

And in the end there’s only equal woe

