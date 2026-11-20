For six years now I, like many people, have been a whinging spectator to what I see as the decline of our civilisation.

I’ve watched female politicians—daughters, mothers, grandmothers—clapping and punching the air as they celebrate the fact that they had passed legislation allowing late-term abortions.

The same women who voted to refuse medical staff the right to offer any baby that survives such an abortion medical care, or even the grace of a human touch.

Politicians who demand that any nurse who takes and then secretly shares an image of one of these new Australians, gasping the only breaths they will ever breathe on a bench or in a metal bowl, be punished for it.

I’ve seen people who challenged the spreading woke ideology have their careers ripped from them, and even imprisoned, because they won’t use pronouns.

Worse, I’ve watched other people celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, stating that he deserved this violent end due to all the hate and violence he was advocating for.

People who, when asked to share these videos of Charlie doing this, refuse, because they know they don’t exist. Yet still they dance.

I’ve watched women outside a court playing wing-man to a man who felt that he was a woman. The educated daughters of the great feminists, who are now using men to erode women’s rights. Men who now have the full protection of the law.

I’ve watched journalists condescendingly scoff as they interview people carrying or proudly wearing the national flag, as though the flag that has flown above all our battlefields is now a symbol of ignorance and hate.

Saddest of all, I’ve seen a generation of larrikins—a herd of wild brumbies who used to love the feel of our sun on their manes—succumb to the relentless pressure of what appears to be a man-hating society. Until now our most silent community, also known as Men, own the accolade for having the highest suicide rate of any of our country’s demographics.

And then I have seen mature women wake to the fact that for all their efforts to destroy the patriarchy, they are the real victims of this attack on their men. This ageing tribe of lonely mature women, many of them childless, and when it’s time for bed most of them lie there, unable to sleep and alone.

It’s like the desperate drive of many to be seen as a righteous person is floundering, because for years now our world doesn’t make sense. So how do you reach the surface and breathe when you have surrendered the ability to know which way is up?

Finally, I have noticed the decline of brand-new babies, until we have reached a point where seeing a newborn in public is now an event.

And I have come to the conclusion that the people driving this change—the ones who have so many of us scratching our heads—are so determined to be right that they are laminating their flawed morality, most of which is built on lies, over the one we grew up with.

Smothering true kindness with virtue signalling, as though wearing the right scarf and publicly pretending to hate the correct people is now the true hallmark of a good person.

Do they really love what they are creating?

When they sit there in kindergarten listening to a mature, drag queen read woke literature to their children, do they truly believe that this is how the world should be?

Or, on their way to remain a good person, have they all become lost?

Lost and frightened and hiding this inescapable fear under an expression of condescension as they continue to gravitate towards, and follow and defend, whichever tribe appears to be the strongest.

And since our government loves flying the rainbow flag more than our national one, and since too our government has most of the jobs now, these people have not only handed over their sovereignty, but are helping their leaders alter the meaning of the word sovereignty, until it’s no longer another word for freedom, but instead continues its journey to a fresh definition: terrorism.

Disconcertingly, most people I talk to, from friends to strangers, are against all of this, yet like a runaway train we progress towards the end of the line, under the cat-calls from our children to assassinate Pauline Hanson because they claim, thanks to the wisdom of their teachers, that Pauline is the one spreading hate.

But what if the driving cause isn’t our politicians or their corporate backers?

What if there is something within all of us that is heralding this bleak future?

Something so deep it resides below our ability to reason with it.

Jim Penman, the founder and CEO of Jim’s Mowing, believes it’s epigenetics.

He also believes that it is curable, and that the cure lies within us.

But if we are to fix it, we must start now, he states, or in less than a few decades, everything we have earned, everything good we have built, and everything we love, will be gone—and most of us, as we adapt to the ruins, will never know why.

In his latest book, Jim who has spent millions studying the decline of civilisations believes he has he answer.

Michel Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out