Jodie's Son. . .Interviewed by Kelli

We pulled into a tiny hamlet and everything was going wrong,

so Kel said, “Stuff this, we’re not meant to be here. Let’s head to the next town. There must be something for us there.”

So despite being tired, we headed to Busselton. While we were booking into a van park, a woman asked what our bus was about, and Kel told her.

Then she stuck her head in the window and said to me, “I have a story.”

Her name was Jodie.

When she started telling her story about the birth of her son, Kelli was so engrossed that I said, “You do this one.”

And she did.

This is Jodie’s story.

The lesson we’re learning out here, in the broken heart of our land, is that despite our politicians trying to laminate our culture with lies and division,

the people down here—who have lost or are losing everything—are still helping each other.

They are healing the heart of Australia.

Which reminds me of my favourite quote from my favourite playwright:

“Whoever you are — I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.”

— Blanche DuBois (in A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams)

If you would like to support our work, please consider buying our book, which we are happy to sign. For we, like many of you, are the Orphans of Goodbye Road

here is the link https://cafelockedout.com/product/goodbye-road-michael/

cheers

M & K