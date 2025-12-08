Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

John Stapleton, Why I published Goodbye Road? & the new Banned Book Company

Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 08, 2025

EntertainmentArt & CreativityJohn Stapleton

John used to be a Sydney Morning Herald reporter for over three decades.
Now he runs a small publishing house called “Sense of Place” Publishing.
After reading my essays on Substack—all to do with the last five years—he urged me to collate and publish them.
This became Goodbye Road.


And personal signed copies are available here: https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/the-bbc/.

The other thing we’re doing is setting up the Banned Book Company.
So join us for a chat with this fascinating man.

A Sense of Place, is John’s publishing company.

A Sense of place Publishing.

Discussion about this video

