Join Bettina Arndt AM and John Stapleton as the discus Male Suicide

Bettina Arndt AM (born 1 August 1949) is an Australian writer, social commentator, and author known for her work on sex, relationships, and gender issues.

Born in Penrith, Cumbria, England, she moved to Australia as a child. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the Australian National University and a Master of Clinical Psychology from the University of New South Wales. In the 1970s, Arndt became one of Australia’s first sex therapists and gained prominence as editor of the sex education magazine Forum, appearing frequently on radio and television to discuss intimate topics.

She later transitioned to broader social commentary, writing columns for major publications such as The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Australian Women’s Weekly, and authoring bestselling books including Private Lives, All About Us, The Sex Diaries, and #MenToo. Initially identifying as a feminist, Arndt shifted focus in the 1990s toward men’s rights and family issues, advocating for gender equity through greater attention to challenges facing boys and men in education, family law, and public discourse.

bettinaarndt.substack.com

She has served on government advisory committees on family law, ageing, and assisted reproduction. In 2020, she was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her service as a social commentator and advocate for men. Arndt continues to write and speak on these topics via her Substack and other platforms.