Join resident Dr Paul Oosterhuis & Michael Gray Griffith in The Cafe 8pm AEST

Join resident Dr Paul Oosterhuis and Cafe Locked Out founder, artist and entrepreneur Michael Gray Griffith for discussions on world events

Cafe Locked Out is 100% listener-supported.

We literally can’t hold the line without you.

No government grants, no corporate sponsors — and we wouldn’t have it any other way. That independence means we can speak freely, and you can speak your truth right alongside us. But staying truly independent isn’t cheap. If you value these conversations and the space we’ve built together, we’d love your support.

Here are two simple ways to help keep the lights on:

The Shop

Grab some gear, wear the message, and start conversations out in the wild. Every purchase helps us directly, and when you rock our stuff you’re showing others they’re not alone.

While you’re there, check out The Banned Book Company and grab a signed copy of Michael’s new book, Goodbye Road.

https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/Direct Contribution

If you’d rather just chip in, every dollar goes straight to streaming costs, gear, fuel, and keeping us on the road. No middlemen.

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/Thank you — seriously. None of this works without you.