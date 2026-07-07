Kath Mazzella OAM Breaking The Shame And Stigma Around Talking About The Vulva

Gynaecological Health Advocate | Speaker | Founder – International Gynaecological Awareness Day

Kath Mazzella OAM is an internationally recognised speaker, author, and award-winning advocate who has spent over three decades driving change in gynaecological health awareness.

A vulvar cancer survivor, Kath transformed her personal experience into a global advocacy movement, challenging stigma, silence, and systemic gaps in women’s health education. She is the founder of International Gynaecological Awareness Day (IGAD)—a growing international initiative calling for earlier diagnosis, better education, and open conversations around gynaecological and sexual health.

Kath works across grassroots and professional sectors, engaging governments, health organisations, clinicians, and community groups to improve understanding of conditions that are often overlooked or misunderstood. Her work highlights the critical links between physical gynaecological conditions and mental health, particularly the impact of delayed diagnosis, shame, and lack of awareness.

She has presented nationally and internationally to medical conferences, health organisations, and community audiences, bringing lived experience into spaces that shape policy and practice. Kath is known for her candid, engaging style and her ability to translate complex and often taboo topics into accessible, meaningful conversations.

Her advocacy has contributed to increasing visibility of vulvar and gynaecological cancers, influencing health discourse, and empowering women to seek help earlier.

Key Roles & Affiliations

Consumer Representative – Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG)

Women’s Voices Panel – Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (UK)

Life Member – Western Australian Sexology Association

Soroptimist International Moreton North Queensland health advocate

Recognition & Awards (selected)

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Western Australian Senior Australian of the Year

Women’s Hall of Fame (WA) Inductee

Jean Hailes Women’s Health Week Champion

Our Bodies Ourselves Women’s Health Hero (USA)

Kath continues to lead a national and international push for systemic change through awareness, education, and advocacy—ensuring gynaecological health is no longer a silent issue.

Contact

kath.mazzella@bigpond.com

www.kathmazzella.com