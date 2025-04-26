Over the last 5 years many of us, through an indescribable calling, made a decision and walked a path that has united us. We have become a community. Café Locked Out was born in this time and very quickly became a platform to document the stories of those wanting to speak out. The instigator, as you know, Michael Gray Griffith started it first from a room in our rented house and then from the road, starting in Epic where 100,000’s of us gathered in Canberra at what was to be an incredible authentic and passion fuelled protest. It was there that he began interviewing the people and collecting their stories all the time with the support of those behind the scenes ( at that time myself) keeping the constantly growing followers informed. There was never a question about what Café Locked Out was to be, it was and is a necessity which now encompasses several streamers with their own shows all under the Café Locked Out banner.

But right now Michael is very ill. He is currently in hospital and after having lifesaving surgery, a triple bypass, now has a serious infection. I have put this fund together for those that may want to help at this time and to make sure we are able to keep Café Locked Out afloat. We are incredibly grateful to all of you for the messages of love and support as well as prayers. We will of course keep you informed as much as we can

Much Love, Rohana

Here is the fund

https://www.givesendgo.com/GFPD8.