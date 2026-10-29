We’re two weeks into our trip around the top toward North Queensland and have just reached Geraldton. We wanted to share a few of the things we’ve seen and experienced so far — and we’ll also be reading out some of the staggering comments you’ve left on our interviews and posts.
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Kelli and Michael – Road Update (and some of your amazing comments!)
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Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
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