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Kelli and Michael – Road Update (and some of your amazing comments!)

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith

We’re two weeks into our trip around the top toward North Queensland and have just reached Geraldton. We wanted to share a few of the things we’ve seen and experienced so far — and we’ll also be reading out some of the staggering comments you’ve left on our interviews and posts.

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