Kevin Galalae exposed the global depopulation program, proved its existence, and discredited all governments, the UN system and the Holy See for their complicity in genocide. As such, he has saved more lives than any other person in history and has given all 8.4 billion people alive today a fighting chance.

In retaliation, the system has systematically destroyed his life. He has suffered nine arrests and incarcerations, three attempts on his life, forcible separation from his children for 16 years now, multiple death threats, the confiscation of his property, the destruction of his personal goods, bankruptcy, exile, three attempts to buy his silence, two attempts to accept being controlled opposition, a life of abject poverty, and most recently, exclusion from society and the labor market to starve him to death.

Last year, Pope Leo charged Kevin with contempt and defamation under article 342 of the Italian criminal code, “contempt of a political, administrative or judicial body”. This has not happened since the days of the Inquisition, which places Kevin in the same illustrious category as that of philosophers persecuted by the Vatican: Galileo Galilei, Giordano Bruno, and Jan Hus.

Despite this he has changed policy nationally and internationally and has closed the knowledge gap between governments and the people with respect to mankind’s existential problems: population, energy and resources.

His work has two aspects, revealing the hidden history and understanding the methodology of population control across cultures and changing the existing population control policies to accomplish ‘better civilizational outcomes’ in the near and distant future.

To this end he has conceived the Five Laws of Civilization Building as a blueprint for mankind’s continuing evolution, the OM Principles as a new social contract, Sanctum as mankind’s universal faith, a Population Stabilization Law as the only way to solve the population, consumption and resource problems and thus avoid humanity’s self-destruction, a Planetary Wellbeing Authority as a global governing body with sole authority over the implementation of a Population Stabilization Law and a redistribution of wealth and labor across the planet, the Ten Transformations as a guide on how to redress and reorient human civilization, and Intangible Finance as a new financial and economic model fit for the age of degrowth and depopulation.

He has also faced the highest global authorities in record breaking hunger strikes at the Vatican in 2014, 2016 and 2024, the European Court of Human Rights in 2011, the World Health Organization in 2017, the European Commission and NATO in 2018, and the UN system and its 193 member states in 2024.

His work is seminal and of global importance and, as such, he is considered the highest threat to the existing world order, which is why a global media gag order bans all mainstream and alternative media organizations from even mentioning his name, and all governments and international organizations from communicating with him directly or indirectly.

Heads of sate and government; popes, cardinals and bishops; UN and EU bureaucrats and technocrats; and media people run in every direction at the mere mention of his name, while the world’s human rights bodies and courts do not acknowledge Kevin’s emails and letters let alone respond to them.

We found out why.