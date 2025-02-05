Please share this story of Kiannah Probert - Mother of two young boys, one gravely ill. Her two children have been forcibly removed from the home they share with Kiannah, their loving Mother and Shelly their maternal Grandmother.

Her interviews are on Michael Gray Griffith's Interviews, Graham Hood

And their gofundme link is below

https://gofund.me/1245cc9e

● Took Jax (6 years old at this time) to PCH (Perth Childrens Hospital) on 25/01/2023 further testing as told by GP

● Probability of being ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia). But bone marrow would need to be done to confirm

● Met Dr M P, asked for a second opinion and to explore all my options.

● Dr P stated that she would red flag me and call DCP WA (Department of Child Protection Western Australia).

● Less than 24 hours later, they illegally handed me a section 37 and took my rights forJax.

● On the 31/01/23 Commenced chemotherapy without me or my consent.

● I believe He was also put on clinical trials without mine or DCPs consent.

● Left my child alone in the hospital with no advocate or anyone to properly care for him for 3 months.

● I believe he was sexually abused during this period as I have photo evidence of injury which was ignored by the police, DCP, and Jaxs child representative.

● I was refused every treatment day and when something wasn’t right with him.

● Then moved him to a foster carer an hour away from me, the hospital, speech and his school.

● Changing all of this at a time he needed to be calm and comfortable. He was so sick.

● Nearly drowned twice in the foster carers care during winter and the most intensive period of his treatment.

● When I was allowed to see my child Jax it was for 1 hour a day maybe and 1 hour and a half if he wasn’t receiving chemotherapy or he wasn’t sick, Jax was also refused to see his brother and grandmother for nearly 6 months.

● We would also have to drive one hour to get to these visits.

● Every concern that was raised by me was ignored by both the hospital and the department.

● Finally getting Jax back in August before his birthday.

● Then court on the 13th of October 2023 having my parental rights given back and the department withdrawing their application and the case closed.

● Asked for Jax’s treating team to be changed at PCH which was refused so put in with my lawyer to transfer to QCH (Queensland Childrens Hospital).

● PCH was not happy about this, so tried to manipulate and bully me.

● There was communication between myself, QCH and my lawyer. I was instructed by QCH that Jax could wait to have his port flushed till we got to QCH.

● We arrived at QCH on the 27th of November 2023 Jaxs was reviewed, had bloods taken and his prescription provided. Jaxs was fine, no issues.

● Went to monthly check up reviews and bloods every two weeks, as asked.

● Jax had his port taken out on the 11th of march 2024, spiked a fever over 3 days in and out of hospital being given antibiotics but couldn’t find an explanation as to why.

● Ended up finally getting him an MRI to find white matter disease over his entire brain caused by methotrexate, a chemotherapy drug.

● When we saw our oncologist, I asked should we take Jax off that or lower his dosage but she just wanted to keep it the same even after advising that this might go away, and it might not.

● So I looked for a Dr that could take care of Jaxs brain and body with his medication from the hospital.

● I sent this Dr Jaxs MRIs and he wanted to see Jax immediately, to see if his intensive treatment therapy could help him in any way.

● So we went to Melbourne to see this doctor and started his treatment plan immediately and we all started seeing an improvement in Jax. He went from needing to be carried and pushed around in a wheelchair or pram to not needing that help, his speech improved, putting on weight, and his hair grew back faster.

● I was contacted by a HL officer from the child safety investigation team on the 2nd September 2024.

● And again on the 6 of September 2024.

● We flew back from Melbourne.

● Seen at the hospital on the 1 October Jax’s review and bloods came back all good; he was great.

● Child safety HL and someone with her, came to our home unannounced, could clearly see my children, asked them to leave and told them I’d email them a date and time

for a meeting.

● Had a meeting on the 27 September with H B and S where H deemed my children safe and not in need of protection. And we finished the meeting

● Seen Cairns hospital 7th November 2024 for Jaxs review and bloods. It was all fine. Jax is good and well. Pick up medication.

● Jax then had an MRI on 11 November 2024.

● Came back stable which means not worse not better. Proof of the other treatment working well.

● We had already planned on seeing a family friend which we bought tickets on the 6 of November for.

● Halfway to our family friend when I got a missed call then a text message from H B on the 15 November stating that they had finalised their assessment, so I asked for

this in writing.

● I got the outcome letter emailed to me on the 18th of November 2024.

● So I sent a cease and desist letter to A C on the 19th of November 2024.

● Heard nothing back from anyone.

● Was still communicating with the hospital. I also informed them on the 3rd of December 2024 that I wasn’t going to make it for an appointment on the 5th of December and would have to get back to them with the times and dates available.

● I was then informed on the 12 of December that child safety put a TCO (Temporary Custody Order) on my children for 3 days from the 9-12 of December ending at 11:59pm the 12/12/24 and that a missing person report had been made on my children.

● I emailed back on the 13th of December stating that I do not consent to any involvement or any intervention ect,

● They just sent emails back urging me to go to the police station.

● On the 20/12/24 they came and unlawfully took both my children.

● Went to court that day where the judge said there’s not much he can do other than extradite the children back to Cairns under the warrant of apprehension of a child regulations.

● They took the kids back to Cairns on the 21/12/24 and took Jax straight to the hospital.

● And back to the hospital again on the 23/12/24

● Again on the 31 December, 7, 16, 20, 30 of January when Jax is only meant to have monthly reviews and bloods every two weeks.

● Child safety finally provided me a copy of the contact arrangement, stating they only want to allow me to see my children once a week for an hour at a time. I have not

signed because it’s outrageous.

● I bumped into my children on the 29/01/25 at the hospital, to find two men of African descent with my children. Seeing them for the first time since they were taken on the 20/12/24. My youngest child’s face was appalling, my oldest was withdrawn and emotional and they just want to come home. The children informed me that these men can fit in their bed.

● I have raised these concerns to child safety and have been ignored and instead sent a warning letter about my behaviour. But they won’t address my concerns about the

children’s care and well-being.

● I’ve been hung up on and completely ignored by the hospital.

● Them asking for my consent to enroll the children into school but want to put them anywhere and not give me a choice in schools because they want to hide that from

me because, (I might see the children authorised, oh and because I might flee with the children).

https://rumble.com/v3wdyn3-kiannah-a-mothers-love.html